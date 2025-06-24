Left Menu

Gujarat CM Reschedules SWAGAT Program to June 30 Amid State Festivals

The State-level SWAGAT Online Public Grievance Redressal Programme, led by CM Bhupendra Patel, is rescheduled to June 30 due to state festivals. This initiative, inspired by PM Modi in 2003, aims to resolve citizens' grievances through technology, marking its 22-year milestone for transparent and efficient governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 23:22 IST
Gujarat CM Reschedules SWAGAT Program to June 30 Amid State Festivals
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The State-level SWAGAT Online Public Grievance Redressal Programme, usually conducted on the fourth Thursday of every month, will now take place on Monday, June 30, as announced by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's office. This change accommodates the Shala Praveshotsav and Kanya Kelavani Mahotsav scheduled from June 26 to June 28 across Gujarat.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2003, the SWAGAT initiative celebrates its 22nd anniversary this April, emphasizing the technological approach to governance. CM Patel highlighted PM Modi's vision for good governance, stating the program has significantly improved citizens' lives through a paperless and transparent grievance redressal system.

The SWAGAT program facilitates a structured connection between the government and the populace, delivering swift resolutions to grievances, especially for underprivileged and rural communities. The use of technology in this endeavor underscores its efficiency and timely response to the people's needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025