Gujarat CM Reschedules SWAGAT Program to June 30 Amid State Festivals
The State-level SWAGAT Online Public Grievance Redressal Programme, led by CM Bhupendra Patel, is rescheduled to June 30 due to state festivals. This initiative, inspired by PM Modi in 2003, aims to resolve citizens' grievances through technology, marking its 22-year milestone for transparent and efficient governance.
- Country:
- India
The State-level SWAGAT Online Public Grievance Redressal Programme, usually conducted on the fourth Thursday of every month, will now take place on Monday, June 30, as announced by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's office. This change accommodates the Shala Praveshotsav and Kanya Kelavani Mahotsav scheduled from June 26 to June 28 across Gujarat.
Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2003, the SWAGAT initiative celebrates its 22nd anniversary this April, emphasizing the technological approach to governance. CM Patel highlighted PM Modi's vision for good governance, stating the program has significantly improved citizens' lives through a paperless and transparent grievance redressal system.
The SWAGAT program facilitates a structured connection between the government and the populace, delivering swift resolutions to grievances, especially for underprivileged and rural communities. The use of technology in this endeavor underscores its efficiency and timely response to the people's needs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
In last 11 years, govt under PM Narendra Modi's leadership has bolstered circle of national security: Rajanth Singh in Dehradun.
Survivor's Tale: Narendra Modi Meets Air India Crash Victims
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to PM Narendra Modi, among world leaders; briefs on regional situation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets family members of former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, who died in Ahmedabad plane crash.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes stock of Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad; speaks to Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu: Official.