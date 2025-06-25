CVS Health Challenges Louisiana AG's Claims

CVS Health has issued a statement refuting the lawsuits filed by Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill. The company asserts that their interaction with both customers and patients in Louisiana adhered strictly to the law.

CVS Health contends that the Attorney General's accusations regarding alleged 'clawbacks' are meritless and not founded on factual evidence. The company has committed to continue defending its practices.

Details of the ongoing legal proceedings were not disclosed, but further developments in this case are expected as both parties prepare for potential court hearings.

(With inputs from agencies.)