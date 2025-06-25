Left Menu

ACME Sikar Solar Powers Ahead with Key 300MW Project in Rajasthan

ACME Sikar Solar has signed a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement with the Solar Energy Corporation of India for a 300MW solar project in Rajasthan. This move bolsters ACME Solar’s total portfolio to 5,130 MW, aligning with government incentives for renewable energy expansion.

In a significant milestone for renewable energy in India, ACME Solar Holdings announced that its subsidiary, ACME Sikar Solar, has entered into a Power Purchase Agreement with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI). The agreement, covering a 300MW solar project in Rajasthan, was signed with a fixed tariff of Rs 3.05 per kWh.

This 25-year agreement follows the commissioning of its 300MW capacity on June 23. Acknowledged by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission earlier this year, the project benefits from a waiver of Inter-State Transmission System charges due to its scheduled completion date aligning with government deadlines.

The arrangement enhances ACME Solar's PPA-signed portfolio to 5,130 MW, with a significant portion already operational. Notably, 86% of its projects have offtake agreements with central government enterprises, highlighting its pivotal role in India's clean energy sector.

