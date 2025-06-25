India's Stellar Comeback: Axiom Mission 4 Soars with Pride

Launching from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, Axiom Mission 4 marked a historic milestone for both the global space community and a family in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Asha Shukla, the mother of Group Captain and astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, expressed overwhelming joy as she watched her son become the pilot of this groundbreaking mission. 'These are tears of joy,' she said, encapsulating the pride shared by many Indians.

The sentiment was echoed by Shukla's father, Shambhu Dayal Shukla, who attributed their joy to divine blessings. Celebrations extended beyond the family, as dignitaries, including Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh and Australian High Commissioner to India Philip Green, joined in, sharing sweets to commemorate the launch of Axiom 4, piloted by Shukla.

In his mission address from aboard the Dragon spacecraft, Shukla highlighted India's return to space after a 41-year hiatus, calling it an 'amazing ride.' The mission, which took off aboard a SpaceX Dragon from Launch Complex 39A, marks the beginning of India's Human Space Programme, a journey Shukla envisions will evoke national pride and unity.

As Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla embarks on this journey, he follows in the historic footsteps of Indian Air Force Officer Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma, who flew aboard Soyuz T-11 in 1984. This mission represents not only a personal achievement for Shukla but also a national triumph celebrating India's capabilities in space exploration.

This fourth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station involves an eclectic mix of global research endeavors. The crew, including specialists from Europe, is set to conduct comprehensive scientific research and commercial activities over a two-week stay at the station. Utilizing the advanced AxEMU spacesuit, they aim to set new standards for space exploration and research, collaborating on studies spanning muscle regeneration to microgravity interaction.

With NASA and ISRO's collaboration, the Ax-4 mission stands poised for groundbreaking scientific investigations, embodying international cooperation and the pursuit of knowledge. As part of an expanding roster of private missions, Axiom 4's success sets the stage for future exploration, further cementing India's role in the space community.

(With inputs from agencies.)