50 Years On: Revisiting India's Dark Day of Emergency

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar reflects on the 50th anniversary of India's Emergency. Labelled a 'dark day', June 25, 1975, marked a clampdown on freedoms. Kumar recalls joining Jayprakash Narayan's movement in protest. The event, now marked as 'Samvidhan Hatya Divas', is a reminder of the era's dictatorship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 14:43 IST
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Marking five decades since the Emergency in India, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has reflected on his own involvement in the public opposition during that time. In a social media post, Kumar described June 25, 1975, as a 'dark day' for independent India, highlighting its significance as a turning point in the nation's history.

The Chief Minister, in his message shared on platform X, condemned the restrictions placed on freedom of expression during the Emergency period, describing it as a 'symbol of dictatorship'. He fondly remembered the Jayprakash Narayan-led movement against the Emergency, recalling his own participation alongside colleagues in the struggle, which led to their imprisonment for standing up against authoritarian rule.

Nitish Kumar emphasized the importance of protecting democratic ideals, linking the past struggle to present responsibilities. He urged continued vigilance in safeguarding the Constitution's principles as Bihar and the nation progress. With the Central government opting to observe this anniversary as 'Samvidhan Hatya Divas', the day serves as a solemn reminder of a turbulent era.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

