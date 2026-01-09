Pope Leo's Warning on the Shrinking Freedom of Expression

On Friday, Pope Leo issued a stern warning about the dwindling freedom of expression in Western nations.

Addressing diplomats at the Vatican, he underscored the importance of ensuring rights to conscientious objection, whether it's for refusing military service or abstaining from medical procedures like abortion and euthanasia.

Criticizing a developing language trend, Pope Leo, the first U.S. pope, suggested that efforts to promote inclusivity increasingly marginalize those who oppose prevailing ideologies.

