Resumption of Israeli Gas Fields Sparks Economic Revival in Region

Israel's two natural gas fields, previously shut due to the Iran-Israel conflict, have resumed operations, reviving exports to Egypt and Jordan. The ceasefire agreement led to a security assessment, reopening the Leviathan and Karish fields, boosting the region's energy supply and economic prospects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 17:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

After an operational halt due to the Iran-Israel conflict, two of Israel's primary natural gas fields, Leviathan and Karish, have resumed gas exports to Egypt and Jordan. Their restart follows a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, as confirmed by Chevron and Energean, the companies managing these fields.

The Leviathan field had been inactive since June 13, causing a substantial revenue loss estimated at $12 million. Its reopening is expected to enhance state tax revenues and bolster energy management capabilities within Israel's electricity and industrial sectors.

Israeli gas, crucial to Egypt's energy consumption, is resuming gradually. Imports from Israel are poised to climb, with Egyptian FSRUs expected to fully operationalize soon, further enhancing economic ties and energy flows across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

