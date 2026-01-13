Left Menu

Chevron Vessel Evades Drone Attack in Black Sea

A Chevron vessel was reportedly targeted in a drone attack near the Caspian Pipeline Consortium's terminal in the Black Sea. The vessel is safely en route to a secure port, according to Chevron, which confirmed that all crew members are safe and the vessel remains stable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 13-01-2026 19:59 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 19:59 IST
Chevron Vessel Evades Drone Attack in Black Sea
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A Chevron vessel was among the ships reportedly attacked by drones near the Caspian Pipeline Consortium's Black Sea terminal, according to recent reports. Chevron announced the vessel is steering towards a safe harbor.

The crew aboard the vessel was confirmed to be unharmed, and the ship is currently stable, Chevron reported.

This incident highlights ongoing tensions affecting maritime operations in the region, raising concerns over the security of strategic maritime corridors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Orders FIR Against Police in 2024 Sambhal Violence

Court Orders FIR Against Police in 2024 Sambhal Violence

 India
2
Market Turbulence Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

Market Turbulence Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

 Global
3
NDA: A United Alliance Under Modi's Vision

NDA: A United Alliance Under Modi's Vision

 India
4
Kerala High Court Orders Vigilant Probe into Shrine Fund Misappropriation Scandal

Kerala High Court Orders Vigilant Probe into Shrine Fund Misappropriation Sc...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026