Chevron Vessel Evades Drone Attack in Black Sea
A Chevron vessel was reportedly targeted in a drone attack near the Caspian Pipeline Consortium's terminal in the Black Sea. The vessel is safely en route to a secure port, according to Chevron, which confirmed that all crew members are safe and the vessel remains stable.
A Chevron vessel was among the ships reportedly attacked by drones near the Caspian Pipeline Consortium's Black Sea terminal, according to recent reports. Chevron announced the vessel is steering towards a safe harbor.
The crew aboard the vessel was confirmed to be unharmed, and the ship is currently stable, Chevron reported.
This incident highlights ongoing tensions affecting maritime operations in the region, raising concerns over the security of strategic maritime corridors.
