Chevron Vessel Evades Drone Attack in Black Sea

A Chevron vessel was among the ships reportedly attacked by drones near the Caspian Pipeline Consortium's Black Sea terminal, according to recent reports. Chevron announced the vessel is steering towards a safe harbor.

The crew aboard the vessel was confirmed to be unharmed, and the ship is currently stable, Chevron reported.

This incident highlights ongoing tensions affecting maritime operations in the region, raising concerns over the security of strategic maritime corridors.

(With inputs from agencies.)