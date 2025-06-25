Gujarat Leads Nation in Anganwadi Enrolments with Record Rates

Gujarat's Anganwadi Praveshotsav is set to enroll more than 1.50 lakh children across over 53,000 centers in 2025, as per an official release. This annual event, targeting children aged 3 to 6 years, aims to provide quality pre-primary education for their holistic development.

The state has consistently outperformed national averages, with an enrollment rate of 87.6% for three-year-olds, significantly higher than India's 66.8% average. Over the past three years, Gujarat's commitment has seen more than 5 lakh children joining Anganwadis, showcasing its leadership in early childhood education.

Anganwadis deploy innovative and interactive learning methods, including games, music, and stories, to foster development. Digital tools, like a parental digital calendar, alongside the 'Mari Vikas Yatra' book, and the 'Umbare Anganwadi' YouTube channel, support child development through both modern technology and traditional learning activities.

