Blooming Success: India's Horticulture Production Soars

India's horticulture sector is poised for growth, with crop production projected to rise by 3.66% in the 2024-25 period, reaching a total of 3,677.24 lakh tonnes. This increase is attributed to a higher yield of fruits and vegetables.

In the previous cycle of 2023-24, horticulture production stood at 3,547.44 lakh tonnes. Additionally, the area under cultivation has expanded to 292.67 lakh hectare, up from 290.86 lakh hectare.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan unveiled the second advance estimates, highlighting the positive impact of farmers' efforts, agri-scientific advancements, and government policies in boosting production.

(With inputs from agencies.)