World Bank's $146 Million Boost to Rebuild Syria's Power Grid

The World Bank has approved a $146 million grant to aid Syria in restoring its electricity infrastructure, damaged by 14 years of conflict. This grant aims to enhance energy security by reconnecting power grids with neighboring countries, contributing to Syria's economic recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 19:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The World Bank announced on Wednesday its approval of a $146 million grant aimed at helping Syria revive its electricity infrastructure. This infrastructure has been gravely affected by over a decade of conflict, resulting in chronic fuel shortages and unreliable power supply.

The grant will facilitate several strategic projects, notably the reconnection of Syria's electricity grids with Turkey and Jordan, which are critical steps in strengthening the nation's energy security. Syrian Energy Minister Mohammed al-Bashir expressed gratitude towards the World Bank for this significant contribution on social media platform X.

These developments signal a crucial move towards Syria's broader economic recovery, as reliable electricity is a vital component of rebuilding industries and improving the lives of citizens in the war-torn country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

