World Bank's $146 Million Boost to Rebuild Syria's Power Grid

The World Bank announced on Wednesday its approval of a $146 million grant aimed at helping Syria revive its electricity infrastructure. This infrastructure has been gravely affected by over a decade of conflict, resulting in chronic fuel shortages and unreliable power supply.

The grant will facilitate several strategic projects, notably the reconnection of Syria's electricity grids with Turkey and Jordan, which are critical steps in strengthening the nation's energy security. Syrian Energy Minister Mohammed al-Bashir expressed gratitude towards the World Bank for this significant contribution on social media platform X.

These developments signal a crucial move towards Syria's broader economic recovery, as reliable electricity is a vital component of rebuilding industries and improving the lives of citizens in the war-torn country.

(With inputs from agencies.)