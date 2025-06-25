Left Menu

Eurozone Bond Yields Surge Amid Fiscal Spending and Geopolitical Tensions

Eurozone government bond yields increased as investors reacted to concerns about higher fiscal spending and geopolitical tensions. German government bond yields rose, with analysts predicting further increases in long-term yields. Geopolitical developments and fluctuating energy prices influenced market sentiment, impacting inflation and central bank rate expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 21:28 IST
Eurozone Bond Yields Surge Amid Fiscal Spending and Geopolitical Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, eurozone government bond yields rose as investors grappled with worries over increased fiscal spending and geopolitical developments. Germany's cabinet approved a significant draft budget, while NATO endorsed a defense spending uplift, setting a new target of 5% of GDP by 2035.

Benchmark German 10-year government bond yields gained 3 basis points to reach 2.56%, with 30-year yields touching a one-month high of 3.087%. Analysts are warning of potential rises in long-term yields due to expanded fiscal policies across the euro area.

Market uncertainty is intensified by fluctuating oil prices and recent geopolitical tensions following a ceasefire between Iran and Israel. This has led to volatility in inflation expectations and central bank rate cut predictions, with analysts suggesting energy price stability may usher in disinflationary trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025