Eurozone Bond Yields Surge Amid Fiscal Spending and Geopolitical Tensions

On Wednesday, eurozone government bond yields rose as investors grappled with worries over increased fiscal spending and geopolitical developments. Germany's cabinet approved a significant draft budget, while NATO endorsed a defense spending uplift, setting a new target of 5% of GDP by 2035.

Benchmark German 10-year government bond yields gained 3 basis points to reach 2.56%, with 30-year yields touching a one-month high of 3.087%. Analysts are warning of potential rises in long-term yields due to expanded fiscal policies across the euro area.

Market uncertainty is intensified by fluctuating oil prices and recent geopolitical tensions following a ceasefire between Iran and Israel. This has led to volatility in inflation expectations and central bank rate cut predictions, with analysts suggesting energy price stability may usher in disinflationary trends.

