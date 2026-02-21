Jharkhand's Fiscal Boost: Supplementary Budget Passed for Development
Jharkhand's assembly approved a supplementary budget of Rs 6,450 crore, emphasizing development priorities. Key allocations target rural works and social welfare. Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore assured transparency in spending and maintained fiscal discipline amid opposition concerns. The state aims to balance development with social justice and resource optimization.
The Jharkhand assembly has approved a supplementary budget of Rs 6,450 crore for the current fiscal year. The budget's primary focus is on accelerating development initiatives and boosting social welfare.
Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore assured transparency in the utilization of funds, despite opposition concerns about rapid expenditure. He expressed confidence in achieving over 90 percent expenditure by the fiscal year's end.
Kishore also addressed concerns about the state's economic health, asserting stability and a commitment to fiscal discipline. The minister emphasized prioritizing rural development, infrastructure, education, health, and social security, aiming for a balanced approach to growth and social justice.
