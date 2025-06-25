Left Menu

British Diplomats Visit Karnataka Soaps: A Step Towards Expanding UK-India Trade Relations

British High Commissioner Lindy Cameron and Deputy Chandru Iyer visit Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited. The delegation was briefed on the company's historical UK ties and expansion plans. Discussions included the India-UK Free Trade Agreement's potential benefits and mutual expertise sharing.

British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron visits KSLD ltd (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron, and Deputy High Commissioner for Karnataka and Kerala, Chandru Iyer, toured the state-run Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) on Wednesday, observing its production operations. They were impressed by briefings on KSDL's history, market reach, financial performance, and expansion strategies.

Welcomed by MB Patil, Minister for Large and Medium Industries, and CS Nadagouda, KSDL Chairman, the dignitaries attended a live presentation celebrating KSDL's legacy and achievements. A special exhibition showcased the company's diverse product lineup, stirring interest in KSDL's British connection origins.

Lindy Cameron remarked on the Free Trade Agreement's potential to enhance India-UK relations, especially in industrial hubs like Karnataka. Minister Patil highlighted KSDL's ties to British expertise, initiated by Mysuru's Maharaja and spearheaded by visionary M Visvesvaraya. Plans to expand into European markets could benefit from UK collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

