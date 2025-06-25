Security Forces Execute Mock Drills to Bolster Amarnath Yatra Security

In a bid to enhance security measures for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, security forces carried out a thorough joint mock drill at the Baltal base camp on Wednesday. The exercise, aimed at ensuring a smooth and safe pilgrimage starting July 3, was directed by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ganderbal.

The drill included the coordinated efforts of multiple agencies such as the Jammu and Kashmir Police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), 49 Battalion CRPF, Indian Army, Health Department, and Fire and Emergency Services. Earlier, the Kulgam Police, in collaboration with CRPF, BSF, Health Department, and Fire & Emergency Services, executed a large-scale mock drill along the National Highway at locations like the Walnut Factory base camp in Qazigund and the FCI camp in Mirbazar. This exercise was designed to strengthen emergency responses, coordination, and security preparedness, as noted in an official statement from Jammu and Kashmir police.

With the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY-2025) in view, Kulgam Police, alongside CRPF, BSF, and other security forces tasked with the pilgrimage's protection, conducted significant mock drills at various strategic locations along the NHW, including Yatra base camps like the Walnut factory in Qazigund and FCI Mirbazar. The drills, observed by SSP Kulgam, Sahil Sarangal-IPS, were pivotal in examining emergency response mechanisms and readiness in critical scenarios.

The main objective of the mock drills was to ensure a rapid and efficient reaction to any untoward incidents, with a particular focus on potential terror-related threats. These exercises aimed to evaluate security response time, coordination, and effectiveness, all while spotlighting areas needing improvement to streamline the response mechanism further. Reaffirming their dedication, Kulgam Police emphasized their commitment to the safety and security of locals and pilgrims attending SANJY-2025.

The Shri Amarnath Yatra is set to begin on July 3 and will conclude on August 9, coinciding with the celebration of Raksha Bandhan.

(With inputs from agencies.)