Himachal Pradesh Ravaged by Heavy Rain, Bodies Recovered Amid Rescue Efforts
Amid heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, authorities recovered two bodies near the Manuni stream, with search operations ongoing for more victims. The region also faced a cloudburst in Kullu district, raising the Sainj River's water level and sweeping away houses, as rescue operations intensify.
In the face of unrelenting rainfall, two bodies have been discovered near the Manuni stream in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district. District Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa confirmed the ongoing search efforts to locate those missing, possibly swept away by the dramatic water surge.
The incident, near a hydro power project and a confluence of streams, saw rising water levels catching residents and workers off guard. Bairwa mentioned that while the situation is serious, it may not be as dire as perceived. Inquiries continue to determine how many remain unaccounted for, alongside identifying the deceased.
Simultaneously, a cloudburst in the Sainj Valley of the Kullu district led to the Sainj River's swelling, washing away four homes and endangering lives. The HP State Emergency Operation Centre's report noted two to three individuals feared missing, prompting substantial rescue efforts, though no casualties or major damages are confirmed yet.
