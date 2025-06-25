Himachal CM Advocates People-Centric Governance, Boosts Student Awareness

In a significant meeting on Wednesday, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called upon administrative officers to adopt a people-centric approach, emphasizing the importance of transparency, efficiency, and public welfare in governance. The session involved officers undergoing a foundation course at the Dr. Manmohan Singh Himachal Pradesh Institute of Public Administration (HIPA).

The group constituted two Indian Administrative Services probationers and 19 Himachal Administrative Services and allied services probationers, all trained between June 2 and July 11. Chief Minister Sukhu stressed the vital role of administrators in effective governance, urging them to embrace transparency and understand welfare schemes thoroughly, ensuring benefits reach those in need.

Highlighting the importance of tourism and hydropower for the state's economy, Sukhu reiterated the government's commitment to promoting these sectors for sustainable growth. In educational reforms, the Education Department has mandated daily news reading sessions in government schools, aimed at enhancing students' general knowledge and critical thinking, following Sukhu's surprise visit revealing gaps in students' awareness.

(With inputs from agencies.)