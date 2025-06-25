Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Village Revamp: A New Vision by CM Dhami

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami initiates a bold scheme to uplift Uttarakhand’s remote villages by involving senior IAS officers. Officials are tasked with adopting their first posting areas, crafting development plans, and utilizing resources effectively, with a focus on community involvement and sustainable progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 23:37 IST
Uttarakhand's Village Revamp: A New Vision by CM Dhami
Uttarkhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pioneering move to place Uttarakhand on the forefront of India's leading states, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has launched an ambitious project targeting the comprehensive development of its remote villages. On his directive, senior IAS officers have been assigned to adopt the villages where they first commenced their administrative duties.

The initiative involves these officers immersing themselves into the rural life, identifying pressing challenges by spending nights within the communities, and developing actionable plans for their upliftment. With an official directive issued on May 20, 2025, by Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan, forty senior IAS officers have stepped up to this cause, reflecting on the past and devising future strategies.

Actively supported by local representatives and NGOs, the officers' plans are aimed at ensuring the efficient utilization of CSR and government funds, targeting both the improvement of social and economic facets of village life. This collaboration is intended to bring systematic development to Uttarakhand's most isolated regions, in line with CM Dhami's transformative vision. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025