Uttarakhand's Village Revamp: A New Vision by CM Dhami

In a pioneering move to place Uttarakhand on the forefront of India's leading states, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has launched an ambitious project targeting the comprehensive development of its remote villages. On his directive, senior IAS officers have been assigned to adopt the villages where they first commenced their administrative duties.

The initiative involves these officers immersing themselves into the rural life, identifying pressing challenges by spending nights within the communities, and developing actionable plans for their upliftment. With an official directive issued on May 20, 2025, by Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan, forty senior IAS officers have stepped up to this cause, reflecting on the past and devising future strategies.

Actively supported by local representatives and NGOs, the officers' plans are aimed at ensuring the efficient utilization of CSR and government funds, targeting both the improvement of social and economic facets of village life. This collaboration is intended to bring systematic development to Uttarakhand's most isolated regions, in line with CM Dhami's transformative vision. (ANI)

