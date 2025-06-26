Left Menu

Stocks Stutter as Trump's Tariff Deadline Looms, Oil Prices Stabilize

Asian stocks showed minimal change, oil prices stabilized, and the euro surged to a high as investors assessed geopolitical and economic uncertainties. Concerns over U.S. President Trump's tariff deadline and potential Federal Reserve changes further influenced global market dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 07:45 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 07:45 IST
Stocks Stutter as Trump's Tariff Deadline Looms, Oil Prices Stabilize
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Asian stocks showed limited movement on Thursday as oil prices stabilized, and the euro reached a significant high. Investors are closely monitoring geopolitical, economic, and fiscal uncertainties ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's impending tariff deadline.

The market found some relief as a ceasefire between Israel and Iran appeared stable, reducing the risks of disruptions in global oil trade. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan remained mostly unchanged, while Tokyo's Nikkei increased by 0.9%, hitting a four-month peak.

Speculation over Trump's intentions to replace Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell impacted the U.S. dollar, while the euro and other currencies strengthened. The financial markets are on edge regarding Trump's trade policies as the July 9 deadline for trade deals approaches, amidst ongoing concerns over the Fed's independence and potential rate cuts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

Clinical-ready AI tool boosts breast cancer detection via decision tree algorithms

Agricultural productivity rises with formal credit access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025