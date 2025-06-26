Left Menu

ACME Solar Secures Major BESS Projects in Andhra Pradesh

ACME Solar Holdings has won contracts for standalone battery energy storage system projects with a total capacity of 275 MW/550 MWh in Andhra Pradesh. The company’s bid for two projects, Kuppam and Ghani, includes competitive tariffs and viability gap funding, part of NHPC’s 2025 tender for enhanced energy storage.

  • India

ACME Solar Holdings announced on Thursday that it has won contracts for significant standalone battery energy storage system (BESS) projects in Andhra Pradesh, totaling 275 MW/550 MWh capacity.

These projects, located in Kuppam and Ghani, were secured through NHPC's tender process. ACME's competitive bids featured tariffs of Rs 2,10,000 per MW per month for Kuppam and Rs 2,22,000 for Ghani, combined with additional viability gap funding support.

The 2025 NHPC tender aims to boost energy storage capabilities in the region. ACME Solar, known for its diverse portfolio, continues to be a prominent player in the renewable energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

