Prayers Ascend as Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla Ventures into Space

In a moving ceremony at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, prayers were offered for Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the country's second space-faring citizen. Devotees, led by the Hari Om Bhakt Mandal, gathered with Group Captain Shukla's photograph to seek divine blessings for his mission under Axiom 4.

The extraordinary prayer session coincided with the routine Bhasma Aarti attended by thousands in the sacred Brahma Muhurt. On this occasion, the Aarti followed a series of rituals, including the Panchamrit Puja Abhishek and Maha Vijaya Snan. The Ax-4 mission launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre, sending Shukla aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft.

Marking a significant event since Rakesh Sharma's 1984 mission, Group Captain Shukla joins the ranks of pioneering Indians in space. The mission Axiom-4, the fourth private astronaut enterprise to the International Space Station, involves a 14-day stint in space, focusing on scientific, outreach, and commercial projects. Peggy Whitson, along with specialists from Poland and Hungary, leads the mission.