Kamakhya Temple Reopens: Devotees Flock After Ambubachi Mela

The historic Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati reopened for public darshan following the annual Ambubachi Mela's Nivriti, drawing a large number of devotees. The temple, a revered center of Tantric practices, witnessed Assam Governor's visit and prayers for national progress. Celebrations included traditional rituals and several other pujas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 10:19 IST
Devotees in large numbers visit Maa Kamakhya temple after main door of the temple opened following Nivriti of Ambubachi Mela (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Thursday morning, enthusiastic devotees gathered at Guwahati's historic Kamakhya Temple as it reopened for public darshan after the annual Ambubachi Mela's conclusion, also known as Nivriti. The temple portals opened at 6 a.m., according to the temple's main priest, Himadri Sarma, who praised the administration's efforts in ensuring a smooth festival.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, accompanied by his wife, offered prayers at the temple, seeking blessings for India's development and strength for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking to reporters, Acharya expressed his hopes for a Viksit Bharat and appreciated the arrangements for devotees' seamless darshan experience.

The Ambubachi Mela, a prominent Hindu celebration in Assam, marks the yearly menstruation cycle of Goddess Kamakhya. The festival began on June 22 with traditional rituals in the Assamese month of Ahaar and concluded on June 26. The temple is a significant center for Tantric practices and one of the 51 Shakti Peethas in India, drawing devotees globally.

