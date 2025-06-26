Kamakhya Temple Reopens: Devotees Flock After Ambubachi Mela

On Thursday morning, enthusiastic devotees gathered at Guwahati's historic Kamakhya Temple as it reopened for public darshan after the annual Ambubachi Mela's conclusion, also known as Nivriti. The temple portals opened at 6 a.m., according to the temple's main priest, Himadri Sarma, who praised the administration's efforts in ensuring a smooth festival.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, accompanied by his wife, offered prayers at the temple, seeking blessings for India's development and strength for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking to reporters, Acharya expressed his hopes for a Viksit Bharat and appreciated the arrangements for devotees' seamless darshan experience.

The Ambubachi Mela, a prominent Hindu celebration in Assam, marks the yearly menstruation cycle of Goddess Kamakhya. The festival began on June 22 with traditional rituals in the Assamese month of Ahaar and concluded on June 26. The temple is a significant center for Tantric practices and one of the 51 Shakti Peethas in India, drawing devotees globally.