Left Menu

Punjab Politics Heats Up Amid Majithia's Arrest, Protests Ensue

Tensions rise in Punjab as Shiromani Akali Dal workers protest the arrest of leader Bikram Singh Majithia. His wife claims a warrantless raid at their home. Meanwhile, Minister Harpal Singh Cheema defends the government's anti-drug campaign, promising strict action against those involved in drug-related activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 11:24 IST
Punjab Politics Heats Up Amid Majithia's Arrest, Protests Ensue
Workers of Shiromani Akali Dal protest in Mohali over arrest of party leader Bikram Singh Majithia (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The political climate in Punjab has intensified with the detention of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) workers on Thursday, following the arrest of party leader Bikram Singh Majithia by the Punjab Vigilance Department. The situation escalated after the Punjab Vigilance Bureau conducted a search and arrest operation at Majithia's Amritsar residence.

Ganieve Kaur Majithia, wife of the arrested leader, criticized the manner of the raid, alleging that 30 to 35 individuals invaded their home without presenting any official warrant or papers. Kaur publicly thanked SAD supporters for backing Majithia amidst the upheaval, emphatically vowing to continue their stand against what she described as unwarranted government actions.

Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema defended the raid, asserting the Aam Aadmi Party's commitment to combating the state's drug crisis. Cheema highlighted the ongoing campaign, 'Yudh Nashe Ke Viruddh', targeting those impeding youth development through illicit drug activities, promising legal action irrespective of the individual's status.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025