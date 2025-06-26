Punjab Politics Heats Up Amid Majithia's Arrest, Protests Ensue

The political climate in Punjab has intensified with the detention of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) workers on Thursday, following the arrest of party leader Bikram Singh Majithia by the Punjab Vigilance Department. The situation escalated after the Punjab Vigilance Bureau conducted a search and arrest operation at Majithia's Amritsar residence.

Ganieve Kaur Majithia, wife of the arrested leader, criticized the manner of the raid, alleging that 30 to 35 individuals invaded their home without presenting any official warrant or papers. Kaur publicly thanked SAD supporters for backing Majithia amidst the upheaval, emphatically vowing to continue their stand against what she described as unwarranted government actions.

Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema defended the raid, asserting the Aam Aadmi Party's commitment to combating the state's drug crisis. Cheema highlighted the ongoing campaign, 'Yudh Nashe Ke Viruddh', targeting those impeding youth development through illicit drug activities, promising legal action irrespective of the individual's status.

(With inputs from agencies.)