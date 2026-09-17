Australia's Migration Overhaul: Student Visa Restrictions Amid Rising Political Tides

Australia is set to impose new restrictions on foreign student visas, preventing partners and children from accompanying them during their studies, and tightening working holiday rules. This move, announced by a senior minister on Thursday, arises amid growing debates around rising migration levels.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke has clarified that these changes are not driven by political motives despite the timing coinciding with pressure from the right-wing One Nation Party, which aims to significantly reduce temporary migrants. Burke emphasized that the reforms have been in process independently of political currents.

The reforms are expected to reduce net annual migration to 225,000 by 2028, aligning closely with pre-COVID figures, and come in response to voter concerns about immigration and living costs. Additionally, student visa fees have surged, and new constraints are introduced to manage international education significantly contributing financially to the economy.