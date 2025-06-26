Left Menu

Tragic Bus Plunge in Rudraprayag: Rescue Efforts Underway

A bus in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district fell into the Alaknanda River, resulting in one death and injuring seven. Chief Minister Dhami expressed deep sorrow, noting ongoing relief efforts. The State Disaster Response Force and police are conducting search operations, with the severely injured to be airlifted to AIIMS.

Rescue Operation after an 18-seater bus fell into the Alaknanda river in Rudraprayag (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating bus accident in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district has claimed one life and left seven injured. The incident occurred on Thursday when an 18-seater bus lost control and fell into the Alaknanda River in the Gholthir area.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his sorrow over the tragic event on his official account, conveying that rescue operations are proceeding swiftly. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police officials were dispatched to the site immediately.

Given the river's strong currents, search efforts have expanded to the Srinagar Garhwal dam, 40 kilometers from the crash site. IG Nilesh Anand Bharane reported that the second tragedy involved 18 passengers. Preparations to airlift the injured to AIIMS are in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

