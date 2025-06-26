Left Menu

Devastating Cloudburst in Kullu: NDRF Intensifies Rescue Efforts

A cloudburst in the Sainj Valley, Kullu, led to the disappearance of three individuals and the destruction of four homes. The NDRF has been deployed for rescue operations. Water pressure surged, leading to the shutdown of a National Hydroelectric Power project. Weather warns of further heavy rains till July 1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 11:49 IST
Devastating Cloudburst in Kullu: NDRF Intensifies Rescue Efforts
NDRF team deployed in Kullu following cloudburst in Sainj valley (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following a catastrophic cloudburst in the Sainj Valley of Kullu, a team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed to aid in the ongoing rescue operations. NDRF Inspector Deepak Bisht confirmed that three individuals remained missing due to the calamity.

Inspector Bisht stated that the team is actively assisting in rescue efforts after receiving reports of missing persons. Local resident Anmol reported significant damage, including four houses washed away and heightened water pressure, which led to the shutdown of a one-megawatt National Hydroelectric Power project.

The cloudburst struck near Jeeva Nalla in the Sainj sub-tehsil of Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, causing massive flooding that swept away infrastructure. The HP State Emergency Operation Centre reported a sharp rise in water levels, and the Indian Meteorological Department forecasted isolated heavy rainfall in the region over the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025