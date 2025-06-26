Devastating Cloudburst in Kullu: NDRF Intensifies Rescue Efforts
A cloudburst in the Sainj Valley, Kullu, led to the disappearance of three individuals and the destruction of four homes. The NDRF has been deployed for rescue operations. Water pressure surged, leading to the shutdown of a National Hydroelectric Power project. Weather warns of further heavy rains till July 1.
Following a catastrophic cloudburst in the Sainj Valley of Kullu, a team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed to aid in the ongoing rescue operations. NDRF Inspector Deepak Bisht confirmed that three individuals remained missing due to the calamity.
Inspector Bisht stated that the team is actively assisting in rescue efforts after receiving reports of missing persons. Local resident Anmol reported significant damage, including four houses washed away and heightened water pressure, which led to the shutdown of a one-megawatt National Hydroelectric Power project.
The cloudburst struck near Jeeva Nalla in the Sainj sub-tehsil of Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, causing massive flooding that swept away infrastructure. The HP State Emergency Operation Centre reported a sharp rise in water levels, and the Indian Meteorological Department forecasted isolated heavy rainfall in the region over the coming days.
