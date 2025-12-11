Political Tensions Surge in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri accused officials of conspiring against the ruling Congress government, urging a crackdown on BJP-affiliated bureaucrats at a rally. Asserting plans to honor campaign promises, he criticized the national government for withholding funds vital to state development projects.
In an assertive address at the Jan Sankalp rally in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri condemned officials allegedly working against the state's Congress government, accusing them of clandestine conspiracies with BJP leaders.
Agnihotri's remarks came as he urged Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to take decisive action against any betrayers, emphasizing the need to support party workers ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.
He also pointed fingers at the central government for blocking Rs 1,200 crore in development funds, which he claims is slowing state projects, attributing this to BJP's influence.
