Himachal Pradesh High Court Denies Bail to Alleged Drug Trafficker Amid Escalating Crisis

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has dismissed the bail application of alleged drug trafficker Sandeep Shah, citing his track record of offenses under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The ruling comes as the state grapples with a rising drug crisis that has particularly impacted its youth.

In denying the bail plea, Justice Sandeep Sharma highlighted the plight of parents more anxious about their children's addiction to drugs than their future careers. Shah was arrested in April 2025, accused of running a heroin distribution network in Shimla using sophisticated methods such as encrypted messaging and digital payments.

Police linked Shah to the network after the arrest of Veer Singh, found with heroin in 2024. Investigations revealed financial transactions and communications pointing to Shah's involvement. The accused has been tied to drug trafficking since 2021 and faces multiple pending cases. The court emphasized Shah's flight risk and potential to reoffend as reasons for denying bail.