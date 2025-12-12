Himachal Pradesh's New Initiatives to Boost Tribal Region Development

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced a strategic initiative to provide a subsidy of up to 40% on buses and traveller vehicles for eligible youth in tribal areas, aiming to generate livelihood opportunities. This move is set to boost the region's transport sector.

In addition to vehicle subsidies, the government is offering a four-month exemption from road tax to further incentivize transport industry growth. The state is also promoting self-employment in the solar energy sector by offering interest subsidies for private solar power projects ranging from 250 kW to 1 MW in tribal regions.

A major road construction is planned at Nigulsari on the Hindustan-Tibet road to ensure all-weather connectivity to Kinnaur. Development works in snow-bound areas are being prioritized, and solar power plants at Pangi and Spiti are set to be operational soon. Efforts to start the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via Shipki-La and resuming trade with Tibet are also underway.