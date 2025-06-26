Operation Bihali: Security Forces Engage Terrorists in Udhampur
A joint operation by Indian Army and Jammu Kashmir Police, named Operation Bihali, is underway in Udhampur district against terrorists. Contact was made, leading to a gunfight. Meanwhile, a joint mock drill was held at Baltal base camp in preparation for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.
In the early hours of Thursday, a fierce encounter erupted between security forces and militants in the Basantgarh area of Udhampur district, Jammu and Kashmir. The joint operation, dubbed 'Operation Bihali,' is being undertaken by the Indian Army and the Jammu Kashmir Police, as per official reports.
The White Knight Corps of the Indian Army confirmed that the operation was launched following specific intelligence inputs. Contact with the militant group was swiftly established, resulting in an intense exchange of fire. The operation remains active, with authorities closely monitoring the situation.
Bhim Sen Tuti, Inspector General of Police for the Jammu Zone, reported that the operation commenced in the early morning hours. Simultaneously, security forces conducted a coordinated mock drill at the Baltal base camp in Ganderbal to prepare for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, involving various emergency response teams and military units.
