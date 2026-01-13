Left Menu

U.S. Designates Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood as Global Terrorists

The Egyptian government praised the U.S. decision to classify the Muslim Brotherhood's Egyptian branch as global terrorists. This designation, initiated by Washington last November, imposes sanctions on the group, which is one of the oldest and most influential Islamist movements in the Arab world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 13-01-2026 22:23 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 22:23 IST
The U.S. has officially designated the Muslim Brotherhood's Egyptian branch as a global terrorist organization, a move lauded by Egypt's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday.

Starting from the formal initiation in November, the designation brings sanctions against one of the Arab world's most enduring and impactful Islamist groups.

The designation is a part of Washington's broader strategy to target global extremist networks.

