U.S. Labels Brotherhood Branches as Global Terrorists

The U.S. government has officially designated branches of the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt, Lebanon, and Jordan as global terrorists, principally citing their support for Hamas. This decision, initiated last November, is set to impose sanctions on the influential Islamist group.

The Treasury Department announced that these branches have been labeled as specially designated global terrorists. They are accused of backing or promoting attacks against Israel and allies of the United States.

According to a statement from the Treasury Department, "Chapters of the Muslim Brotherhood purport to be legitimate civic organizations while, behind the scenes, they explicitly and enthusiastically support terrorist groups like Hamas." For years, Republicans and right-wing advocates have pushed for such terrorist designations.

(With inputs from agencies.)