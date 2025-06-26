Left Menu

India's Stellar Journey: Group Captain Shubanshu Shukla Aces Space Mission

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praises Group Captain Shubanshu Shukla, pilot of the Axiom-4 Mission, for his role in the international space venture. The mission highlights India's commitment to scientific innovation under PM Modi's leadership. Shukla's journey echoes the legacy of India's previous space achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 12:26 IST
India's Stellar Journey: Group Captain Shubanshu Shukla Aces Space Mission
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his admiration for Group Captain Shubanshu Shukla, the mission pilot of Axiom-4, celebrating his significant achievement in international space exploration.

In a message on X, CM Yogi lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fostering an environment where India can thrive in global scientific collaborations, showcasing a resolute pursuit of advancements in space.

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, which successfully launched from Kennedy Space Center, carries crew members who are set to dock with the International Space Station. The mission aligns with India's historic legacy of space exploration, drawing parallels to Rakesh Sharma's 1984 journey aboard the Soviet Soyuz T-11.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025