India's Stellar Journey: Group Captain Shubanshu Shukla Aces Space Mission
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praises Group Captain Shubanshu Shukla, pilot of the Axiom-4 Mission, for his role in the international space venture. The mission highlights India's commitment to scientific innovation under PM Modi's leadership. Shukla's journey echoes the legacy of India's previous space achievements.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his admiration for Group Captain Shubanshu Shukla, the mission pilot of Axiom-4, celebrating his significant achievement in international space exploration.
In a message on X, CM Yogi lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fostering an environment where India can thrive in global scientific collaborations, showcasing a resolute pursuit of advancements in space.
The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, which successfully launched from Kennedy Space Center, carries crew members who are set to dock with the International Space Station. The mission aligns with India's historic legacy of space exploration, drawing parallels to Rakesh Sharma's 1984 journey aboard the Soviet Soyuz T-11.
(With inputs from agencies.)
