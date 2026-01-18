Left Menu

Assam's Transformation: PM Modi Lays Foundation for Kaziranga Corridor

The foundation stone for the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor was laid by PM Modi, marking a pivotal development step for Assam. Aimed at improving connectivity and conserving biodiversity, this project symbolizes significant economic and environmental progress in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 18-01-2026 16:30 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 16:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a momentous occasion for Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid the foundation stone for the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor, signifying a historic milestone in the state's development journey. This ambitious project aims to enhance connectivity between Central and Upper Assam while prioritizing the conservation of the rich biodiversity of Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site renowned for its one-horned rhinoceroses.

The 35-kilometer-long elevated corridor, with an investment of nearly Rs 7,000 crore, underscores the government's commitment to wildlife protection and environmental conservation. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the project's approval, highlighting its potential to significantly boost the state's development.

The project aligns with the guidelines of the Supreme Court and recommendations of the Wildlife Institute of India, ensuring safe wildlife movement and reducing human-animal conflicts. This infrastructure initiative is poised to transform connectivity across Upper Assam, reducing travel time and strengthening the region's economic foundation, thus heralding a new era of growth and development in Assam.

