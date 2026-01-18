Left Menu

TMC Accuses PM Modi of 'Peddling Lies' on Infiltration Claims

The Trinamool Congress criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for falsely claiming large-scale infiltration in West Bengal. TMC stated the ongoing SIR exercise has not detected significant numbers of infiltrators. They emphasized that alleged infiltrator issues are unsupported and contested Modi's comments on law and order, comparing it to other states.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of spreading falsehoods about infiltration in West Bengal during a recent rally in Singur. The TMC insists that contrary to Modi's claims, there is no substantial evidence of large-scale infiltration as the authorities continue their investigations.

Joy Prakash Majumdar, the TMC state president, stated that Modi's allegations against the state's voter list were unfounded. He pointed out that despite Modi's remarks about infiltrators, neither the Union nor the state government has clarified border security responsibilities, complicating the debate over illegal immigrants.

Modi, addressing a gathering in Hooghly district, accused the TMC government of compromising national security by allowing infiltration for electoral gains. He suggested that better governance would follow the end of the current administration. His remarks drew sharp repudiation from the TMC, which also questioned his handling of national security elsewhere.

