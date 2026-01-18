PM Modi Boosts West Bengal Infrastructure with Major Rail and Port Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on an ambitious drive to bolster infrastructure in West Bengal, unveiling development projects worth over Rs 830 crore during a Sunday ceremony in Hooghly district's Singur.

Key among these is the inauguration of the Jayrambati-Barogopinathpur-Maynapur rail line and the commencement of a new train service between Maynapur and Jayrambati. At the heart of Modi's vision is the Extended Port Gate System in Balagarh, set to include an Inland Water Transport terminal and a road over bridge. This facility, spread over 900 acres, is anticipated to enhance cargo operations with a capacity of 2.7 million tonnes annually, easing congestion in urban corridors.

The event also marked the flagging off of three Amrit Bharat Express trains, improving connections between Kolkata and major cities like New Delhi, Varanasi, and Chennai, on routes such as Howrah-Anand Vihar Terminal, Sealdah-Banaras, and Santragachi-Tambaram.

(With inputs from agencies.)