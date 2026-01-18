Left Menu

PM Modi Boosts West Bengal Infrastructure with Major Rail and Port Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated over Rs 830 crore development projects in West Bengal, including key rail lines and a modern cargo terminal in Balagarh. These initiatives aim to enhance connectivity and cargo efficiency, with new trains linking Kolkata to major cities like New Delhi, Varanasi, and Chennai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singur | Updated: 18-01-2026 15:23 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 15:23 IST
PM Modi Boosts West Bengal Infrastructure with Major Rail and Port Projects
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on an ambitious drive to bolster infrastructure in West Bengal, unveiling development projects worth over Rs 830 crore during a Sunday ceremony in Hooghly district's Singur.

Key among these is the inauguration of the Jayrambati-Barogopinathpur-Maynapur rail line and the commencement of a new train service between Maynapur and Jayrambati. At the heart of Modi's vision is the Extended Port Gate System in Balagarh, set to include an Inland Water Transport terminal and a road over bridge. This facility, spread over 900 acres, is anticipated to enhance cargo operations with a capacity of 2.7 million tonnes annually, easing congestion in urban corridors.

The event also marked the flagging off of three Amrit Bharat Express trains, improving connections between Kolkata and major cities like New Delhi, Varanasi, and Chennai, on routes such as Howrah-Anand Vihar Terminal, Sealdah-Banaras, and Santragachi-Tambaram.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senegal's Triumph Marred by Controversial Walk-Off in Cup of Nations Final

Senegal's Triumph Marred by Controversial Walk-Off in Cup of Nations Final

 Global
2
Micron's Strategic Acquisition Boosts Powerchip Shares

Micron's Strategic Acquisition Boosts Powerchip Shares

 Global
3
Deadly Train Collision Shocks Southern Spain: 21 Dead in Tragic Incident

Deadly Train Collision Shocks Southern Spain: 21 Dead in Tragic Incident

 Spain
4
Guatemala's State of Siege: Battle Against Barrio 18

Guatemala's State of Siege: Battle Against Barrio 18

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026