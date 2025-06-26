Ambedkar Criticizes Bombay HC Verdict on Alleged Voting Irregularities

Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar has sharply criticized the Bombay High Court for dismissing a petition concerning the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections. The petition, backed by Ambedkar, alleged discrepancies, including votes being cast after the official deadline. He expressed concern over the court's apparent oversight of these issues.

Addressing the media, Ambedkar disclosed that an RTI request for election data was denied, providing no answers on the alleged misconduct. He stressed the importance of verifying whether the election was conducted lawfully and was troubled by the court's decision to treat it as an election petition, rather than a writ petition.

The Bombay HC rejected the petition, which questioned the validity of votes reportedly cast post-6 pm deadline. Ambedkar argued the verdict hampers transparency and accountability, as the court failed to address inconsistencies highlighted, further complicating the process of securing electoral integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)