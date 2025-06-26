Left Menu

Ambedkar Criticizes Bombay HC Verdict on Alleged Voting Irregularities

VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar voices concerns over Bombay High Court's dismissal of a petition regarding alleged voting discrepancies in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, citing RTI denials and unaddressed post-deadline voting. The court treated it as an election petition instead of a writ petition, impacting transparency, he argues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 14:01 IST
Ambedkar Criticizes Bombay HC Verdict on Alleged Voting Irregularities
VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar has sharply criticized the Bombay High Court for dismissing a petition concerning the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections. The petition, backed by Ambedkar, alleged discrepancies, including votes being cast after the official deadline. He expressed concern over the court's apparent oversight of these issues.

Addressing the media, Ambedkar disclosed that an RTI request for election data was denied, providing no answers on the alleged misconduct. He stressed the importance of verifying whether the election was conducted lawfully and was troubled by the court's decision to treat it as an election petition, rather than a writ petition.

The Bombay HC rejected the petition, which questioned the validity of votes reportedly cast post-6 pm deadline. Ambedkar argued the verdict hampers transparency and accountability, as the court failed to address inconsistencies highlighted, further complicating the process of securing electoral integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025