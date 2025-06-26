Left Menu

States' Fiscal Strategies: The Impact of Pre-Poll Sops on Social Sector Spending

The top 18 Indian states plan to spend ₹1 lakh crore on pre-poll sops aimed at women this fiscal, according to Crisil Ratings. This elevated social spending is expected to impact capital expenditure due to increased revenue deficits. Direct benefit transfers have risen, driven by electoral commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-06-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 14:59 IST
States' Fiscal Strategies: The Impact of Pre-Poll Sops on Social Sector Spending
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Top Indian states are poised to allocate ₹1 lakh crore for pre-poll sops to women in this fiscal year, a move likely to strain their capital expenditure, according to Crisil Ratings. The increased spending is driven by social sector commitments and election-related promises, marking a significant rise in fiscal outlays.

From 2019 to 2024, Indian states' social sector spending ranged between 1.4% to 1.6% of GSDP. However, this surged to 2% last fiscal year, posing potential challenges for financial flexibility. Crisil warns of increasing revenue deficits, which may hinder states' ability to boost capital outlays in the future.

The report highlights concerns over the ballooning revenue deficit, which grew by 90% last year, and suggests that if these trends persist, crucial investments in infrastructure and development might be constrained, impacting overall economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025