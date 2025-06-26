States' Fiscal Strategies: The Impact of Pre-Poll Sops on Social Sector Spending

Top Indian states are poised to allocate ₹1 lakh crore for pre-poll sops to women in this fiscal year, a move likely to strain their capital expenditure, according to Crisil Ratings. The increased spending is driven by social sector commitments and election-related promises, marking a significant rise in fiscal outlays.

From 2019 to 2024, Indian states' social sector spending ranged between 1.4% to 1.6% of GSDP. However, this surged to 2% last fiscal year, posing potential challenges for financial flexibility. Crisil warns of increasing revenue deficits, which may hinder states' ability to boost capital outlays in the future.

The report highlights concerns over the ballooning revenue deficit, which grew by 90% last year, and suggests that if these trends persist, crucial investments in infrastructure and development might be constrained, impacting overall economic growth.

