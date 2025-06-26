Tragedy Strikes Chardham Pilgrims: Bus Plunge into Alaknanda River

In a devastating incident, a bus carrying Chardham pilgrims veered off the road and fell into a 300-meter-deep gorge in Rudraprayag district's Gholthir area, ultimately plunging into the Alaknanda river. The accident, which took place in the early hours of Thursday, has resulted in one death and several injuries.

The driver, Sumit Kumar, and his family were overwhelmed as they sat with other victims in AIIMS Rishikesh, where they were airlifted for medical attention. His mother expressed the family's shock and distress at hearing the news of the accident, which they received through media reports.

Rescue operations are underway, involving the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and other agencies. Their efforts are hampered by the fast-flowing river and treacherous terrain. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has promised continued support and is closely monitoring the situation, while expressing condolences to the affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)