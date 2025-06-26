Left Menu

British Bioethanol Plant Faces Closure Amid U.S. Trade Deal Fallout

Associated British Foods may close the UK's largest bioethanol plant if governmental support isn't forthcoming. The closure looms after a UK-U.S. trade deal eliminated tariffs on American ethanol, impacting the local market and potentially leading to job losses amid bioethanol production challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 16:29 IST
British Bioethanol Plant Faces Closure Amid U.S. Trade Deal Fallout
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Associated British Foods has announced the potential closure of the United Kingdom's largest bioethanol plant by September, citing a lack of government support and funding. This move could mark the first significant casualty of Britain's recent tariff agreement with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The trade deal, struck last month, reduced the UK's 19% tariffs on U.S. ethanol to zero within a quota equal to the UK's entire ethanol market. Consequently, this decision jeopardizes production byproducts and affects British arable farmers, undermining Prime Minister Keir Starmer's assurances about the trade deal's benefits.

Bioethanol production in the UK relies heavily on two plants in northern England, including the Vivergo site operated by AB Foods. Industry leaders are advocating for government intervention and financial aid to avert closure, emphasizing the need for a regulatory field that supports British producers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025