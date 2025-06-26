Prashant Kishor Criticizes Nitish Kumar's Leadership Ahead of Bihar Elections
Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor attacks Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for ineffective leadership, claiming top officials no longer heed his authority. Kishor challenges state's Finance Minister regarding the Credit-Deposit ratio, alleging the failure to create a supportive banking environment. His remarks arrive as Bihar prepares for elections this year.
- Country:
- India
Prashant Kishor, the founder of Jan Suraaj, has launched a blistering critique of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, suggesting his leadership has become ineffective. In a recent interview with ANI, Kishor claimed that even high-ranking officials such as police, doctors, teachers, and bankers no longer heed Kumar's directives. This sharp criticism comes as Bihar gears up for elections anticipated later this year.
Furthermore, Kishor has challenged Bihar's Finance Minister, urging him to elucidate the Credit-Deposit (CD) ratio and verify if Rs 2 lakh crore is being exported out of Bihar annually. Kishor asserts that if the minister succeeds in providing explanations, he will halt his campaign. However, Kishor remains skeptical about the minister's grasp of the state's fiscal details, while pointing out discrepancies in Bihar's banking data compared to national figures.
Kishor's critiques extend to the state government's inability to foster a conducive environment for banks to issue loans, leading to a low CD ratio. He accuses the state's leadership, including Kumar, of failing to listen to the financial sector's concerns. Kishor portrays Kumar's leadership as dominated by retired bureaucrats, while emphasizing that Bihar's banking challenges persist due to inadequate conditions for credit growth, despite it being a significant market for deposits.
