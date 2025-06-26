Foundation Laid for Akhanda Godavari Project: A Landmark in Cultural Tourism

The Akhanda Godavari Project, a cultural-tourism initiative with a budget of ₹94 crore, was inaugurated by Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan and Union Minister for Tourism and Culture, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, in Rajamahendravaram City.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy CM Kalyan expressed gratitude to the Union Government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the project's potential to tap into the cultural, spiritual, and economic resources of the Godavari region. He emphasized the project's aim to rejuvenate historic structures like the Havelock Bridge and enhance pilgrim infrastructure.

Union Minister Shekhawat underscored the project's capacity to boost heritage tourism. With developments such as the revitalization of Pushkar Ghat and the creation of the Kadiyam Nursery Experience Centre, the project is set to transform Godavari's spiritual and economic landscape and prepare for the 2027 Godavari Pushkarams.

