Left Menu

Foundation Laid for Akhanda Godavari Project: A Landmark in Cultural Tourism

The Akhanda Godavari Project, initiated with a ₹94 crore investment, aims to transform the cultural, spiritual, and economic landscape of the Godavari region. Spearheaded by Deputy CM K Pawan Kalyan and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, it promises to boost heritage tourism and enrich pilgrim experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 17:25 IST
Foundation Laid for Akhanda Godavari Project: A Landmark in Cultural Tourism
Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM K Pawan Kalyan and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Photo/X/@gssjodhpur) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Akhanda Godavari Project, a cultural-tourism initiative with a budget of ₹94 crore, was inaugurated by Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan and Union Minister for Tourism and Culture, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, in Rajamahendravaram City.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy CM Kalyan expressed gratitude to the Union Government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the project's potential to tap into the cultural, spiritual, and economic resources of the Godavari region. He emphasized the project's aim to rejuvenate historic structures like the Havelock Bridge and enhance pilgrim infrastructure.

Union Minister Shekhawat underscored the project's capacity to boost heritage tourism. With developments such as the revitalization of Pushkar Ghat and the creation of the Kadiyam Nursery Experience Centre, the project is set to transform Godavari's spiritual and economic landscape and prepare for the 2027 Godavari Pushkarams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025