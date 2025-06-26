Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Champions Educational Expansion for Viksit Bharat
Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel launched the 23rd Shala Praveshotsav - Kanya Kelavani Mahotsav, committing to the expansion of education via schools, teachers, and learning. With support from programs initiated by PM Modi, dropout rates have significantly decreased. Patel urged participation in school management to enhance educational outcomes.
In a bid to further educational development in Gujarat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reaffirmed the state government's dedication to extending the reach of education through schools, teachers, and learning. He highlighted these efforts as part of the broader vision for a 'Viksit Gujarat for Viksit Bharat' during the launch of the 23rd Shala Praveshotsav - Kanya Kelavani Mahotsav.
Originally initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2003, the event was kicked off at Divda PM Shri School in Kadana, Mahisagar district. CM Patel personally welcomed children into various educational levels, affirming his commitment to ensuring financial concerns do not impede their education, supported by schemes like Namo Lakshmi and Namo Saraswati.
Patel emphasized the importance of regular school attendance and urged parental involvement in School Management Committees. Education Minister Kuber Dindor and Dahod MP Jaswantsinh Bhabhor echoed these sentiments, underscoring remarkable progress in reducing dropout rates in tribal regions. The event saw a strong turnout of officials, dignitaries, and community members.
