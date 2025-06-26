Left Menu

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Champions Educational Expansion for Viksit Bharat

Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel launched the 23rd Shala Praveshotsav - Kanya Kelavani Mahotsav, committing to the expansion of education via schools, teachers, and learning. With support from programs initiated by PM Modi, dropout rates have significantly decreased. Patel urged participation in school management to enhance educational outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 17:55 IST
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to further educational development in Gujarat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reaffirmed the state government's dedication to extending the reach of education through schools, teachers, and learning. He highlighted these efforts as part of the broader vision for a 'Viksit Gujarat for Viksit Bharat' during the launch of the 23rd Shala Praveshotsav - Kanya Kelavani Mahotsav.

Originally initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2003, the event was kicked off at Divda PM Shri School in Kadana, Mahisagar district. CM Patel personally welcomed children into various educational levels, affirming his commitment to ensuring financial concerns do not impede their education, supported by schemes like Namo Lakshmi and Namo Saraswati.

Patel emphasized the importance of regular school attendance and urged parental involvement in School Management Committees. Education Minister Kuber Dindor and Dahod MP Jaswantsinh Bhabhor echoed these sentiments, underscoring remarkable progress in reducing dropout rates in tribal regions. The event saw a strong turnout of officials, dignitaries, and community members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

