HDB Financial Services IPO Sees Strong Demand on Day Two
HDB Financial Services Ltd's IPO, a subsidiary of HDFC Bank, saw a subscription rate of 1.16 times on the second day. The offering, worth Rs 12,500 crore, attracted strong interest, with substantial participation from non-institutional investors and anchor investors, raising Rs 3,369 crore. The IPO concludes shortly, with promising listing prospects.
- Country:
- India
The initial public offering of HDB Financial Services, a subsidiary of HDFC Bank, was oversubscribed 1.16 times by the second day of bidding on Thursday.
According to NSE data, the Rs 12,500-crore IPO garnered bids for 15.11 crore shares, compared to the 13.04 crore shares available. Non-institutional investors showed notable interest, subscribing 2.29 times, while qualified institutional buyers subscribed 90% of their portion. Retail investors subscribed to 64%.
HDB Financial Services secured Rs 3,369 crore from anchor investors, and the IPO offers shares in a price band of Rs 700 to Rs 740 each. The IPO represents a fresh issue of Rs 2,500 crore and an OFS of Rs 10,000 crore by HDFC Bank, which currently owns 94.36% of the company. The offering aims to bolster the company's Tier-I capital base to support future growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Major Stake Shuffle at Vishal Mega Mart: A Game-Changer for Retail Investors
ArisInfra Secures Rs 225 Crore Pre-IPO Investment from Anchor Investors
Kalpataru Ltd Secures Rs 708 Crore Pre-IPO Boost from Anchor Investors
HDB Financial Services Unlocks Rs 3,369 Crore from Anchor Investors
Sambhv Steel Mobilises Rs 161 Crore from Anchor Investors Ahead of IPO Launch