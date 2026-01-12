Amagi Media Labs Secures Rs 805 Crore from Anchor Investors Ahead of IPO

Amagi Media Labs, a cloud-based SaaS firm, announced on Monday that it secured approximately Rs 805 crore from anchor investors. Major financial entities such as SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, and HDFC Mutual Fund are among the top contributors.

This investment round precedes the company's impending Rs 1,789-crore initial public offering (IPO), scheduled to open for public subscription on January 13 and close on January 16. The equity shares have been allocated to 42 anchor investors at Rs 361 per share, reaching the upper limit of the IPO price band.

The funds raised will be primarily used to enhance Amagi's cloud infrastructure and support further acquisitions. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 816 crore and an existing shareholder offer for sale valued at Rs 972.6 crore. Amagi will debut on the stock market on January 21.

(With inputs from agencies.)