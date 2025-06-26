Left Menu

Tragedy in Uttarakhand: Bus Plunges into River, Claims Lives

A devastating accident in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district saw a bus plunge into the Alaknanda River, killing three and injuring eight. The vehicle collided with another before descending into a deep gorge. Rescue operations by SDRF and local authorities continue as efforts persist to locate missing passengers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 19:57 IST
Tragedy in Uttarakhand: Bus Plunges into River, Claims Lives
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a harrowing incident that unfolded in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district, a bus carrying 20 passengers veered off its course, leading to a tragic plunge into the Alaknanda River early Thursday morning. The bus, on its route from Rudraprayag to Badrinath, collided head-on with another vehicle in the Gholthir area, spiraling out of control and tumbling into a 300-meter-deep gorge.

Vinod Kumar Suman, Secretary of Disaster Management in Uttarakhand, confirmed that out of the 20 bus occupants, eight were rescued while three tragically lost their lives. The search continues for the remaining passengers. Among the 20, there was a driver from Haridwar, with passengers hailing from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.

Rescue teams comprising the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), district police, fire department, and local revenue officials arrived promptly at the scene, assisted by local residents. Some passengers, who managed to jump from the bus before it hit the river, were saved and treated at the Rudraprayag District Hospital. A search operation is underway near the Srinagar Garhwal dam, approximately 40 kilometers downstream, amid concerns that some passengers might have been carried away by the river's strong currents. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed profound sorrow over the incident and affirmed ongoing relief and rescue measures.

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025