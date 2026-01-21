Deputy Chief Minister Slams Samajwadi Party’s 'Jungle Raj' Legacy

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has launched a scathing attack on Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, accusing him of fostering a 'jungle raj' during his party's rule. Pathak claims that despite Yadav's ambitions, the memories of past misgovernance still haunt the public.

Pathak's comments were sparked by Yadav's assertion that the Constitution faces threats under current BJP rule, alleging the government is eroding democracy and engaging in corruption. In response, Pathak highlighted the strides in infrastructure and governance under the BJP, pointing to enhanced living standards and a burgeoning economy.

On a tour of Baghpat, Pathak inspected local facilities, expressing discontent with the subpar conditions at the Community Health Centre and bus station. He urged swift improvements and warned that negligence in public services would lead to strict consequences for responsible officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)