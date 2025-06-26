New Gwalior-Bengaluru Train Inaugurated, Revolutionizing Regional Travel

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurated a new direct train service between Gwalior and Bengaluru, departing from Gwalior Railway Station on Thursday. The launch was a collaborative event also attended virtually by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

In a conversation with ANI, Scindia described the direct train as a monumental gift for residents of the Gwalior-Chambal division, which eliminates the arduous travel previously required to reach Bengaluru. The new route reduces travel time to 30 hours, with key stoppages at cities including Shivpuri, Guna, and Bhopal.

Highlighting the train's multifaceted benefits, Scindia noted its role in enhancing opportunities for students seeking education in Bengaluru and providing ease of travel for job seekers and families. Under the leadership of state and national administrations, the region is witnessing transformative infrastructure developments, including expansions in both rail and air connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)