New Gwalior-Bengaluru Train Inaugurated, Revolutionizing Regional Travel

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurated the new direct train from Gwalior to Bengaluru, marking a historic transportation milestone for the region. The launch promises to significantly cut travel time for Gwalior-Chambal residents, facilitating easier access to educational and job opportunities in Bengaluru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 20:33 IST
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia flagging off the train (Photo / X @JM_Scindia). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurated a new direct train service between Gwalior and Bengaluru, departing from Gwalior Railway Station on Thursday. The launch was a collaborative event also attended virtually by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

In a conversation with ANI, Scindia described the direct train as a monumental gift for residents of the Gwalior-Chambal division, which eliminates the arduous travel previously required to reach Bengaluru. The new route reduces travel time to 30 hours, with key stoppages at cities including Shivpuri, Guna, and Bhopal.

Highlighting the train's multifaceted benefits, Scindia noted its role in enhancing opportunities for students seeking education in Bengaluru and providing ease of travel for job seekers and families. Under the leadership of state and national administrations, the region is witnessing transformative infrastructure developments, including expansions in both rail and air connectivity.

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

