HP Court Upholds Merit: EWS Candidate to Be Considered in General Category

In a landmark decision, the Himachal Pradesh High Court has mandated that HPPSC consider an EWS candidate, Amit Singh, for a Lecturer post under the General category. Despite his EWS status change due to employment, Singh secured marks above the general cut-off, prompting the court's directive to uphold merit-based selection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 20:52 IST
In a significant ruling that underscores the principle of merit-based selection, the Himachal Pradesh High Court has instructed the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) to reevaluate a candidate initially applying under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) for inclusion in the Unreserved General category.

The court's directive came after Amit Singh, who scored above the general cut-off for a Lecturer position, saw his EWS status change due to employment. Justice Sandeep Sharma emphasized that Singh's absence of a valid EWS certificate did not diminish his meritorious achievement.

The court ordered HPPSC to consider Singh's eligibility based on his performance, emphasizing that merit should not be overshadowed by technicalities. This decision could potentially influence similar cases where candidates' socio-economic statuses change during the recruitment process.

