Tragedy in Rudraprayag: Bus Plunge Claims Four Lives Amid Ongoing Rescue Efforts

Four lives have been lost in a tragic bus accident in Rudraprayag, with one body recovered 40 kilometers downstream near the Srinagar dam. Rescue and search operations, spearheaded by the SDRF, continue as hopes remain to find the missing despite challenging conditions and ongoing heavy rain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 21:55 IST
SDRF Inspector Manjari Negi (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of a devastating bus accident in Rudraprayag, the death toll has risen to four following the discovery of a missing passenger's body near the Srinagar dam. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Inspector Manjari Negi confirmed that the body of Gauri Soni was found floating near the dam, as search and rescue efforts persist for those still unaccounted for.

In a multi-agency response, the SDRF, supported by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), has deployed several teams along the Alaknanda River to search for survivors and the missing. Divided into three groups, the search teams are covering strategic areas, including Goa Beach, Dhari Devi, and the dam site itself, employing binoculars, rafts, and other equipment to aid recovery efforts.

The tragedy unfolded when a bus traveling from Rudraprayag to Badrinath collided with another vehicle, resulting in a plunge into a gorge before coming to rest in the river. Efforts to rescue the 20 passengers, who hailed from various Indian states, have involved multiple agencies and local residents, underscoring the challenging conditions worsened by continuous rainfall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

